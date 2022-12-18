SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPYV stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.