Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

SPPI stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

