Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %
SPPI stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
