ssv.network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $112.14 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for $10.12 or 0.00060407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $112.14 million and $1.88 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

