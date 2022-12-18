ssv.network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $112.14 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for $10.12 or 0.00060407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $112.14 million and $1.88 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $860.42 or 0.05126306 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00485468 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,827.91 or 0.28764231 BTC.
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
