Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.2% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

SBUX opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.