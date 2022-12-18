Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $101.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $113.12.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,397,000 after acquiring an additional 156,637 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 729,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,899,000 after acquiring an additional 136,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.