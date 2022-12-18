Steem 1-Day Volume Hits $1.91 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $66.55 million and $1.91 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000467 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00382022 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023810 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00860094 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00094821 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00609829 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00269936 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,322,445 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.