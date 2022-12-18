Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $182.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

