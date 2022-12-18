Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
