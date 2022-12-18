Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 33.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

