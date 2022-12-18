Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $264.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.95. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.89.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.