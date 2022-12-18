Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.