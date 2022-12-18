Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 514 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average is $111.14.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

