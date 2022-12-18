Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Stellantis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $14.14 on Friday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

About Stellantis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Stellantis by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 922.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

