Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Stellantis Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $14.14 on Friday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
