Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stepan has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $126.24.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Stepan

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,392 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 353,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1,177.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.