StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE IHT opened at $1.37 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.