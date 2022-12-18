StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

