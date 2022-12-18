StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.92 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Articles

