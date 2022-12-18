StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of POLA opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

