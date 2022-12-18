StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.44 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Further Reading

