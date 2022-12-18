StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
