StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

