StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

