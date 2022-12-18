StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.