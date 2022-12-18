StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.27.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
