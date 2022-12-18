StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

