StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 2.7 %

XIN opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

