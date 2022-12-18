StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPER. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.
Xperi Stock Up 0.1 %
XPER stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Xperi by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Xperi by 3.2% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Xperi by 222.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 13.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,179 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
