StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPER. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

XPER stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.12.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Xperi by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Xperi by 3.2% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Xperi by 222.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 13.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,179 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

