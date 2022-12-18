StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OCX opened at $0.31 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
About OncoCyte
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.