StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of RDI stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Reading International has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

