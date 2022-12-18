StockNews.com Lowers Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.