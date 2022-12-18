Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

