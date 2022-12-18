Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 13,274 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.41 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average is $101.76.

