Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 3,557 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

FUTY stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25.

