Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 147 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 153 to CHF 147 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Straumann from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 125 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Price Performance

SAUHY stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.