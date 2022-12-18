Strike Market Cap Reaches $35.15 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $35.15 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for $10.08 or 0.00060366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $905.50 or 0.05420861 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00486033 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,810.37 or 0.28797714 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,485,559 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.