Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Stryker Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.71 and its 200-day moving average is $215.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

