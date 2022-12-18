Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $277,943.02

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Substratum has a total market cap of $277,943.02 and approximately $35.95 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072567 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

