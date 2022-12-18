Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Tops $277,943.02

Substratum (SUB) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $277,943.02 and approximately $19.64 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072567 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

