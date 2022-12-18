sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.45 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $36.45 million and $7.58 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 36,250,527 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

