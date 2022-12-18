S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.42. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 370,152 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

