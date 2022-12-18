SwissBorg Market Cap Reaches $213.08 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $213.08 million and $165,194.11 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $902.18 or 0.05396650 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00485259 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.32 or 0.28750393 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

