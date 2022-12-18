Syscoin (SYS) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Syscoin has a market cap of $71.60 million and $2.77 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00612755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00270070 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 749,680,510 coins and its circulating supply is 695,001,244 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

