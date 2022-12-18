Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $22.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 244.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,240,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 881,121 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $13,109,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

TALO opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $25.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

