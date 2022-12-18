Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $649,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

