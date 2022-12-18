Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.