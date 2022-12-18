Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.