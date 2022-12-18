Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,380.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,437.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,253.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

