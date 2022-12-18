Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

