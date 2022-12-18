Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $16,728,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $9,893,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $8,312,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81.

