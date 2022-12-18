Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

NYSE BLK opened at $700.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.