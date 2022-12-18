Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 62,864 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,864 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 999,000 shares of company stock worth $33,943,190. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.