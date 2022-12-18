Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.70.

TECK.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.68 and a 52-week high of C$57.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.97.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

